Fort L.P. Sells 666 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.97. The stock had a trading volume of 123,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,083. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

