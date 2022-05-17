Fort L.P. Sells 6,864 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 183,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

