FortKnoxster One Day Volume Reaches $298,083.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $298,083.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

