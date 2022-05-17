Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 688,438 shares.The stock last traded at $136.64 and had previously closed at $136.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

