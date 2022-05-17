Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRAF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 26.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

About Franklin Financial Services (Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

