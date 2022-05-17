Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $697,819.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.41 or 0.99881522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037276 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

