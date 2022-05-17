Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $697,819.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.41 or 0.99881522 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037276 BTC.
  • Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001472 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001695 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015395 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

