Furucombo Price Tops $0.0539 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $83,399.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00518315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,303.18 or 1.67930693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

