Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.