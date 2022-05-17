Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

GMDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

