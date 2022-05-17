Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,502. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.