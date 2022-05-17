GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of GCM Mining stock opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. GCM Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.13 and a 1-year high of C$6.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$272,060. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 101,440 shares of company stock worth $500,807.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

