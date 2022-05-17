Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 million, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

