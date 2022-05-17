Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

GNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

