Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,521. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Cowen cut Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $262,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

