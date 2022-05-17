Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

