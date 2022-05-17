Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 95,800 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,001,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,155,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,466. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

