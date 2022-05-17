GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Shares of GFS opened at $53.10 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

