Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

