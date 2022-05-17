goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$196.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$113.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. goeasy has a one year low of C$97.63 and a one year high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Company Profile (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.