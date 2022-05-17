Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.91 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

