Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of GORO opened at $1.91 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.68.
Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
