Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 223,233 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $139,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.