Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 44,708 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Pool worth $136,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pool by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $401.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.29. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

