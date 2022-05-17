Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $145.10 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Globe Life worth $145,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,592. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.27. 596,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,637. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

