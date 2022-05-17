Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $136,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $110,475,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

