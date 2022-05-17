Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,421 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $134,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,874,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. 2,312,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

