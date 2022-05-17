Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $146,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.86. The stock had a trading volume of 475,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.98.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

