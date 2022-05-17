Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,014 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $142,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $76,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.48. 763,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,532. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average of $315.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.