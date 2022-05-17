good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Shares of GDNP opened at C$0.44 on Friday. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$98.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.