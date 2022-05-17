Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOOD. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

FOOD traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$1.73. The company had a trading volume of 108,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,503. The firm has a market cap of C$129.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

