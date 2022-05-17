Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 637.3 days.

GMGSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Goodman Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

GMGSF remained flat at $$13.14 on Tuesday. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

