GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 98.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 549,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $630,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

