Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

