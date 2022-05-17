Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.60 million-$931.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.55 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

