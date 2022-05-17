Graviocoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $762.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $762.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00232733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001994 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003018 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

