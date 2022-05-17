Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 89312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.