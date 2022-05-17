Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 89312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

