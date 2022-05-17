Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GECC. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 24,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,526. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

