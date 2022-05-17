Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Buys $16,880.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,179,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,707.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GEG remained flat at $$2.13 during trading on Monday. 46,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

