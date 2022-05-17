Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Buys $16,880.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,179,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,707.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GEG remained flat at $$2.13 during trading on Monday. 46,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
