Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,743 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963,809 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

