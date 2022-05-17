Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 697 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,455,000 after buying an additional 320,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $196.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

