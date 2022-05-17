Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

JSML stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

