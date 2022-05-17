Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,330. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

