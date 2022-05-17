Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.32. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.30. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $291.23 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.