Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 197,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,973. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.