Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 415.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $87,946,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

GM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

