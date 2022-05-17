Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.