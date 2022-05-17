Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Increases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 246.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Li Auto worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

LI stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,387.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

