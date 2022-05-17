Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Purchases 510,226 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,226 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 3.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $88,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,511,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 1,225,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,339,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.