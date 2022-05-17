Greylock 15 GP LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greylock 15 GP LLC reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,967 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 39.3% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greylock 15 GP LLC owned 0.27% of Roblox worth $146,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 698.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 317,906 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 892,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,130,152. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

