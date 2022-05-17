Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Griffon has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Griffon stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $12,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 263,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

