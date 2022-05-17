Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Down 3.2%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 1,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,134,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

